Munich Airport Becomes Germany’s First ACI-Accredited Airport for Accessibility

Munich Airport has become the first airport in Germany to receive Level 1 accreditation under Airports Council International (ACI) World’s Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation (AEA) programme.

The certification recognises the airport’s efforts to improve accessibility for passengers with disabilities and those with reduced mobility, while reinforcing its long-term commitment to creating a more inclusive travel experience.

International Recognition for Accessibility

The Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation programme is the only global airport accreditation dedicated specifically to accessibility management.

Rather than focusing solely on physical infrastructure, the programme evaluates how accessibility is embedded across an airport’s operations. Areas assessed include management strategy, staff training, operational processes, corporate culture and collaboration with disability organisations.

Airports are also evaluated on accessible entrances, wayfinding systems, passenger assistance services, digital accessibility, communication tools and compliance with national and international accessibility standards.

Improving the Passenger Journey

According to ACI World, the programme is designed to help airports continuously assess and improve the travel experience for passengers with disabilities and reduced mobility.

By adopting a comprehensive approach to accessibility, participating airports aim to remove barriers throughout the passenger journey, from arrival at the airport to boarding the aircraft.

Munich Airport said the accreditation reflects the work of teams across the organisation in strengthening accessibility services and integrating inclusive practices into daily operations.

Focus Shifts to Level 2 Accreditation

Following the successful completion of Level 1, Munich Airport has already begun working towards the next stage of the programme.

Airport CEO Jost Lammers said the accreditation represents an important milestone and highlights the airport’s commitment to barrier-free travel for all passengers.

The airport’s next objective is to achieve Level 2 accreditation under ACI World’s Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation programme.