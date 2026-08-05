Schiphol Opens Its Largest Privium Lounge for Schengen Travellers

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport has opened its largest Privium Lounge, expanding its premium services for travellers flying within the Schengen area.

The new Privium ClubLounge South opens on 6 August and is located near the B, C and future A gates. Spanning more than 800 square metres, the lounge can accommodate up to 125 guests and has been designed to offer both quiet workspaces and comfortable areas to relax before departure.

The opening coincides with the 25th anniversary of Schiphol’s Privium membership programme.

A Lounge Designed for Work and Relaxation

Designed by interior architects D/DOCK, the new lounge was created around the changing needs of frequent travellers, many of whom now use airport time to work, hold meetings or simply unwind before boarding.

The interior combines natural materials, greenery and dedicated spaces for different activities, including private workstations, meeting facilities and comfortable seating areas. Guests also have access to shower facilities and complimentary food and beverages throughout the day.

Later this year, Schiphol plans to add an exclusive security lane leading directly into the lounge, allowing Privium members to move more quickly from security screening to the departure gates.

New Dining Concept Focuses on Fresh Food

ClubLounge South introduces an updated food and beverage concept that changes throughout the day.

Morning visitors can choose from breakfast options and barista-made coffee, while the menu later shifts to freshly prepared sandwiches, salads and a selection of hot and cold dishes.

According to Schiphol, offering more individually portioned meals also helps reduce food waste while giving travellers greater flexibility.

Fourth Privium Lounge at Schiphol

With the opening of ClubLounge South, Schiphol now operates four Privium lounges across the airport, giving members access to premium facilities at different stages of their journey.

The airport says the expansion is part of its broader strategy to improve the passenger experience by providing more choice, greater comfort and additional premium services throughout the terminal.

Although the lounge is intended primarily for Privium Plus members, travellers without a membership can also purchase access through a lounge voucher.