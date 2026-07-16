Hyatt Opens Uzbekistan’s First Premium Mountain Resort in the Chimgan Peaks

Hyatt has opened Beldersoy Resort and SPA in the Beldersoy mountains of Uzbekistan’s Chimgan–Bostanliq region, marking the first Destination by Hyatt property in the country and the first premium mountain resort in Uzbekistan.

The property sits at high altitude with direct access to ski slopes, gondolas, and year-round hiking and biking trails, and is within reach of Charvak Lake, the mountain village of Chimgan, and the capital Tashkent. It comprises 109 rooms and 36 private villas, all with panoramic mountain views. Interiors blend contemporary design with references to Uzbek cultural heritage through hand-crafted local artwork and a natural palette of stone, sand, clay, and deep greens.

The wellness offering is one of the resort’s defining features. Taking a Thalasso-inspired approach — traditionally associated with coastal mineral therapies — reimagined for a mountain setting, guests have access to a seawater indoor pool enriched with mineral salts, a magnesium floating pool for deep relaxation, and a signature outdoor infinity pool overlooking the mountains. Functional training zones and mountain fitness activities round out the offering.

Dining includes Nafis, an all-day restaurant serving seasonal Uzbek specialties, and Fire & Ice, an evening restaurant centered on premium meats and curated vodka pairings. Event spaces include two meeting rooms and a ballroom named after the Tian Shan mountain range, suited for weddings, conferences, and corporate retreats.