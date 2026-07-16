The Lowline Hotel Opens on King Street as Charleston’s Newest Lifestyle Destination

The Lowline Hotel has opened its doors on King Street in Charleston, South Carolina, joining the JdV by Hyatt portfolio as the city’s newest lifestyle hotel. The 197-room property is a reimagination of the former Hyatt Place Charleston Historic District, acquired by Highline Hospitality Partners in late 2024 alongside the adjacent Hyatt House hotel.

The hotel’s design, led by Ealain Studio, draws on Charleston’s maritime heritage and historic architecture. Rich navy tones, warm oak finishes, and wrought iron-inspired elements reference the city’s seafaring past and its signature hidden gardens and intimate courtyards. Guest rooms are designed to feel like private residences, centered around custom headboards featuring stylized sandhill cranes native to the region and finished with marble beverage cabinets and brass hardware.

Dining and social spaces are designed as much for locals as overnight guests. Leeward Restaurant and Leeward Patio serve Lowcountry-inspired cuisine throughout the day and into the night, while Lowline Spirited Coffee & Provisions — featuring PERC Coffee from Savannah — handles the morning crowd. Pour Taproom on the rooftop offers views of the Charleston skyline alongside local and regional craft beers, with daily programming including a 4 p.m. Martini Hour and an 11 p.m. Snack Hour. The Long Game at Leeward is a private social entertainment space with a golf simulator, large-screen TVs, and access to the full food and cocktail menu, available for private events.

Sterling Hall provides nearly 8,000 square feet of flexible indoor event space for weddings, corporate meetings, and celebrations. Additional amenities include an indoor pool, fitness center, and valet parking.

The hotel is located at 560 King Street, within walking distance of Charleston’s restaurants, galleries, boutiques, and historic landmarks.