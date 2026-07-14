ANA ʻAha Mele Festival Returns to Honolulu in November for Sixth Edition

All Nippon Airways is bringing back its ʻAha Mele festival to Honolulu for the sixth consecutive year, with events scheduled for November 24–25, 2026, celebrating the musical and cultural ties between Japan and Hawaii.

The headline event is a pair of performances at Blue Note Hawaii on November 25, featuring internationally acclaimed pianist Nobuyuki Tsujii alongside violinist Fumiaki Miura. Following last year’s sold-out success, ANA has expanded to two separate shows this year: an Evening Concert beginning at 5:00 PM and a Moonlight Concert starting at 8:30 PM, with different programs for each performance. Tickets are available through the TicketWeb official website.

ANA also continues its tree-planting tradition as part of the festival, with group employees planting Milo trees in the “ANA Legacy Forest,” a reforestation initiative that began in 2019. The Milo is a native Hawaiian species historically used to craft traditional instruments including the ukulele, making it a fitting symbol for a festival built around music and cultural preservation.

Travelers wishing to attend the festival can look out for a special optional tour package through ANA’s Dynamic Package in the coming weeks, with the opportunity to fly to Honolulu aboard the iconic FLYING HONU — ANA’s Airbus A380 painted in the image of a Hawaiian sea turtle.