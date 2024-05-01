SAS Joins SkyTeam Alliance, Expanding Global Network and Member Benefits

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) Set to Join SkyTeam Alliance in September 2024

AMSTERDAM/STOCKHOLM, 29 APRIL 2024 - In a significant development for global aviation, Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) has signed an Alliance Adherence Agreement with SkyTeam, marking a major step towards its integration into the global airline network. The official inclusion of SAS into SkyTeam is scheduled for September 1, 2024, promising to enhance the alliance's reach into Scandinavia and beyond.

This strategic alliance will benefit SAS customers by providing seamless access to SkyTeam’s expansive network, which includes over 1,060 destinations worldwide. This includes several locations that were previously unserved by SAS, particularly across Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Enhanced Benefits for EuroBonus Members

With the integration of SAS into SkyTeam, EuroBonus members will enjoy extensive benefits across the alliance’s airlines. EuroBonus Silver members will gain SkyTeam Elite status, while Gold and Diamond members will ascend to Elite Plus. These tiers provide access to over 750 airport lounges globally and SkyPriority services, which include priority check-in, boarding, and baggage handling.

Andrés Conesa, Chairman of SkyTeam, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, emphasizing the aligned visions of both entities in delivering a responsible and integrated travel experience. "We are committed to a smooth transition for SAS customers, ensuring they immediately benefit from the full range of services and global network SkyTeam offers," said Conesa.

A Commitment to Quality and Sustainability

Patrick Roux, CEO of SkyTeam, welcomed SAS, noting its strong reputation for quality, reliability, and service. "SAS is a valuable addition to our alliance, enhancing our customer offerings and strengthening our global footprint," he stated.

Anko van der Werff, President and CEO of SAS, highlighted the significance of this alliance for the future of SAS. "Joining SkyTeam is a pivotal milestone for SAS. It opens up new horizons for EuroBonus members and strengthens our competitive edge globally," he commented.

As SAS prepares to join SkyTeam, it stands to benefit from the alliance’s strong presence in major global aviation hubs and its focus on strategic partnerships and sustainability initiatives. This move is poised to enrich the travel experiences of SAS customers and provide more flexible travel options across an extensive network.