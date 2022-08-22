We use cookies to ensure that we provide the best user experience on our website. By using TravelWires.com, you agree to our use of cookies.

Ryanair to organise two recruitment events in Maribor

News

Ryanair news Maribor Ljubljana recruitment cabin crew members Slovenia Crewlink

By Jake Adams | 2022-08-22 09:35:43

The low-cost carrier is looking for cabin crew members to be based in Ljubljana.

According to Crewlink, the airline’s recruitment partner, the job location for the existing roles will be based in the Slovenian capital. Despite no official announcement from the company has been issued so far, there are strong indicators that Ryanair aims to enter the Slovenian market by launching operations from the country in the near future.

Moreover, talks with government officials last month emphasised that Slovenia is yet to be properly served by low-cost airlines, while passenger fees are extremely high for Ljubljana. Also, the Slovenian Ministry for Economic Development and Technology noted that Slovenia needs to improve air connectivity following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ljubljana Airport’s General Manager, Babett Stapel, also commented:

“We have already held talks [with Ryanair] and we are ready to continue them. We welcome all airlines that fit into our business model”.

Nevertheless, according to Stapel, companies such as easyJet, Transavia and Wizz Air currently serving the airport are able to cover some flight segments, while routes in Europe are currently under-served, including destinations such as Bucharest, Copenhagen, Skopje, Helsinki, Berlin, Athens, Prague, Stockholm, Barcelona, Hamburg, Tirana, Sofia, Pristina, Oslo and Dusseldorf, for which Ryanair is currently being taken into account as a potential air carrier commercial solution.

The recruitment sessions will be organised on August 30 and August 31. Interested persons must submit their applications via Crewlink’s website by August 29.

 

Source: exyuaviation.com

