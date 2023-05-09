New Flights to Pakistan Launched by Ethiopian Airlines

The flight, which had 110 passengers aboard, arrived in Karachi, Pakistan, on Monday. This officially completed the requirements for relaunching the service.

The airline will offer multiple flights per week from Addis Ababa to Karachi. Jamal Bakir Abdullah said that the service will promote trade and tourism between the two countries.

Warm welcome

SAMAA reports that Ethiopian officials, diplomats and a business delegation arrived on the flight Monday, which met all requirements. Sindh Chief Minster Syed Murad Ali Shah welcomed them along with his team and other Pakistani officials including Sharjeel Memon, Nasir Shah Ikramullah, Murtaza Wahab and Sharjeel Memon.

The new flights are coming at a time when several foreign airlines have had difficulties operating in Pakistan. Ethiopian Airlines CEO Mesfin Tsew talked about the airline's return to Pakistan.

"We are excited to return to Karachi nearly two decades after we last served the city. As the most populous city in Pakistan, Karachi will be a crucial gateway to Pakistan and the wider South Asia region. As the only flight connecting Pakistan with Africa, the planned service to Karachi will have significant contribution in strengthening the diplomatic and economic relations between the two regions. It will also offer convenient air connectivity to the growing number of Pakistani investors in Africa as well as tourists."

Trade and economy: Improving the trade and economy

The return of service will strengthen relations between the two countries and stimulate the economy. According to ARY News, the airline will operate four weekly flights.

There are more than 40 destinations across Asia

The first flight in the regular operation will take the Ethiopian Foreign Minister to Karachi, according to reports. Abdulla said that Ethiopia was a large market, and attracted trade from many different sectors in Pakistan.

Ethiopian Foreign Minister Misganu Arega will be visiting Pakistan for two full days to celebrate the return of flights. According to ARY News, Arega, along with Minister of State for External Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, will open the Embassy of Ethiopia in Islamabad during the visit.

Karachi is the 37th destination for the airline in Asia. The carrier completed the preparations for the flight in March. Ethiopian Airlines began service in Karachi on July 6, 1966. The airline served the city from that date until December 1971. The service was then restarted in June of 1993, and continued until 2004. The carrier currently serves over 145 domestic and global cargo destinations.



