Manchester Airport Skills Hub Helps 100+ Young People Into Aviation Careers in First Year

Manchester Airport’s Skills Hub has marked its first anniversary on World Youth Skills Day by revealing it has helped more than 100 young people progress through its Future Talent Pathways programme — exceeding its initial target of 100 in the first year.

Launched in June 2025 as a partnership between Manchester Airport and Trafford & Stockport College Group, the Skills Hub is designed to create an industry-led talent pipeline for aviation in the North of England. The Future Talent Pathways programme works with employers across the airport site to open up entry-level roles for young people, with over 90% of Year 2 Aviation Operations learners progressing into positions at Manchester Airport.

Beyond the headline figure, the first year saw 329 adult jobseekers supported through pre-employment programmes against a target of 300, with 27 participating employers involved. Apprentices across the airport site achieved a 100% pass rate, with 90% attaining Merit or Distinction. Twenty-nine existing airport employees also took part in upskilling programmes, including 14 colleagues at special assistance provider ABM who completed Level 2 leadership qualifications and received national Rising Star recognition.

The programme and MAG won the Business Engagement Award at the Educate North Awards and Manchester Airports Group was named Overall Partner of the Year at the Trafford & Stockport College Group Partnerships in Excellence, Apprenticeship and Skills Awards.

The Skills Hub builds on an existing on-site Academy partnership that has supported more than 2,500 jobseekers into employment since 2012. Looking ahead, the airport aims to reach 4,000 people over the next five years, with plans including the launch of a virtual Airport College for 16-to-19-year-olds and an expanded range of pre-employment courses.