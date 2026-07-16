Luigi’s Italian Pizza Opens in Helsinki Airport’s Arrivals Hall

Helsinki Airport has a new dining addition: Luigi’s Italian Pizza has opened in the arrivals hall Food Hall, bringing authentic Italian pizzas to the airport’s public areas and making them accessible not just to travelers but to anyone visiting the airport.

The new outlet is an extension of Luigi’s All Day Italian, which has already built a following at the airport’s gate 40 area. The arrivals hall location focuses specifically on pizza and offers a wider selection of both classic and new varieties than the gate restaurant.

Ingredient sourcing is taken seriously: the flour comes from an Italian family business that has been producing it for three generations, and the fior di latte mozzarella is delivered fresh from Italy every week.

The Food Hall in the arrivals hall also serves as a lunchtime destination for employees and visitors from the surrounding area. Parking is free for two hours between 10:00 and 14:00 daily for those coming specifically for lunch — drivers park in P1 Premium or P2 and scan a QR code at checkout to register their plate number in the Moovy service.