Changi Airport Breaks Ground on Its First Standalone Office Building at Terminal 3

Changi Airport Group has awarded a construction contract to Nakano Singapore for a new six-storey office development at Terminal 3, marking the airport’s first standalone office building and addressing growing demand for workspace from airlines, ground handlers, and other aviation partners.

The development will provide approximately 9,600 square metres of office space across five floors, with a dedicated drop-off bay, lift lobby, and a revamped coach stand integrated into the structure. It is located on the landside of Terminal 3, giving tenants close proximity to airside operations while remaining easily accessible from the road network.

Changi Airport currently offers around 80,000 square metres of landside office space across Terminals 1 to 4, hosting a wide network of aviation partners including airlines, government agencies, concessionaires, and contractors. With that capacity nearing its limits ahead of Terminal 5’s planned opening in the mid-2030s, the new block is designed to bridge the gap and support continued hub growth.

The building features cascading landscaped terraces on every floor, providing natural light and fresh air for tenants, while a flexible communal terrace at level two will host activities and programmes throughout the day.

“This development will provide a conducive and well-designed workspace environment for our partners, supporting their operational needs while enabling closer collaboration across the airport ecosystem,” said Steve Tay, CAG’s Vice President of Rentable Properties.

Construction will be carried out in two phases to minimise disruption to existing operations. The office block is expected to complete in the first half of 2028, with the revamped coach stand following in the second half of the year.