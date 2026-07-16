Lorenza Maggio Named New CEO of Brussels Airlines

Lufthansa Group has appointed Lorenza Maggio as the new CEO of Brussels Airlines, with the decision still subject to approval by the Board of Directors of SN Airholding. She will also take on the role of Executive Board Representative to the European Commission.

Maggio, 48, is currently Chief Strategy and Integration Officer at ITA Airways, a position she has held since January 2025, where she has been responsible for the airline’s integration into the Lufthansa Group and its strategic development. Before ITA Airways, she served as Vice President Sales for the Lufthansa Group’s network airlines across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and previously held leadership roles at Eurowings — where she oversaw brand and customer strategy — and as Managing Director of an LSG Group subsidiary.

Her predecessor Dorothea von Boxberg is leaving Brussels Airlines at her own request with effect from August 31, 2026. The date of Maggio’s transition from Rome to Brussels will be confirmed shortly.