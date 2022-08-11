Magma Resort Santorini to be opened by Hyatt

The resort, located in Vourvoulos, will feature 59 luxurious rooms, an underground Lava Spa, a two-Michelin-starred restaurant called Spondi Athens managed by chef Arnaud Bignon, a sun terrace and infinity pool, and an astonishing coastline panoramic view.

Magma Resort Santorini’s design will be inspired by the local Cycladic architecture combined with natural elements such as wood, stone, and magma offering the building a unique lava slope appearance.

The hotel’s guests can experience countless wellness therapies offered by the 4,628-square-foot spa, professional fitness programs, as well as multiple fun and relaxing activities such as hiking, snorkelling or yoga.

Magma Resort Santorini also offers the impressive 2,454-square-foot Magma Hall venue especially created for any type of event, either business-related or private. The facility can accommodate up to 250 attendees.

SWOT Hospitality president Stelios Koutsivitis commented about the opening of the resort:

“We are delighted to open Magma Resort Santorini and introduce The Unbound Collection by Hyatt to the many independently minded, luxury travellers looking for an authentic experience of our iconic island.” "We have a deep understanding of the soul of Santorini and what makes it such an extraordinary destination. The Unbound Collection by Hyatt ethos is all about inspiring, thought-provoking experiences and we invite guests to be inspired by a new side of Santorini, uncovering its true spirit with us”, he added.

Magma Resort Santorini will be a property of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt and, once launched, it will join several other hospitality hot sport owned by the brand, like The Wellem in Dusseldorf, Hotel SOFIA Barcelona, Hôtel Reisen in Stockholm, Párisi Udvar Hotel Budapest, Great Scotland Yard Hotel in London, Hôtel du Louvre in Paris, the Hôtel Martinez in Cannes and Hôtel du Palais Biarritz, Grand Hansa Hotel Helsinki, La Zambra in Mijas, Spain and Hotel Rhodania Crans Montana in Switzerland.

The exact date of the launch is yet to be announced.



Source: travelagentcentral.com