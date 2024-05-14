We use cookies to ensure that we provide the best user experience on our website. By using TravelWires.com, you agree to our use of cookies.

Korean Air Wins Best Airline Onboard Menu in Global Traveler Awards

Airlines & Airports

Korean Air luxury travel travel awards Customer Service Global Traveler Awards airline catering best onboard menu airline cuisine

By Alma Simon | 2024-05-14 09:34:03

Korean Air honored for best onboard menu in Global Traveler’s 2024 Leisure and Lifestyle Travel Awards, continuing its streak of excellence in airline catering.

Korean Air Tops Global Traveler’s Awards for Best Onboard MenuPrestigious Recognition for Culinary Excellence

Korean Air has been awarded the best airline onboard menu by Global Traveler in the magazine’s 2024 Leisure and Lifestyle Travel Awards. This accolade marks another victory for the airline's exceptional food and beverage service, particularly in its First Class cabin.

Award-Winning Cuisine

Korean Air's menu offers a variety of gourmet options tailored to different routes and seasons. Passengers can indulge in dishes such as roasted Chilean sea bass with vermouth sauce, spicy beef short rib stew, spicy buckwheat noodles, and traditional Korean bibimbap. This diverse menu helped the airline secure top honors in the travel magazine's annual awards.

Global Traveler, a U.S.-based monthly luxury travel magazine, conducts yearly surveys where subscribers vote for the best in various travel-related categories. This year marks the 12th iteration of its leisure travel survey.

Consistent Excellence and InnovationOngoing Service Enhancements

Korean Air's continued recognition can be attributed to its relentless focus on service enhancements and innovation. Last year, the airline introduced vegan menu options inspired by traditional Korean temple cuisine. The diverse pre-order meal selection includes vegetarian, gluten-free, and children’s options.

Expertly Curated Wine Program

The airline also revamped its wine program with the expertise of internationally renowned sommelier Marc Almert. More than 50 new wines have been added to Korean Air’s award-winning collection, further enhancing the onboard dining experience.

Global Recognition and AwardsSkytrax and APEX Ratings

Korean Air's dedication to enhancing customer service has earned it global recognition. Last year, the airline received a Skytrax 5-star airline rating for the second consecutive time and an APEX 5-star global airline rating for the seventh consecutive year. Additionally, it was named Best Business and First Class Airline in the USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

