Hyatt Centric to Debut in Puerto Rico with San Juan Isla Verde Hotel

Hyatt Centric to Launch First Puerto Rico Hotel in Isla VerdeIntroduction of Hyatt Centric Brand

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, in partnership with Interlink and Vivo Beach Club, has announced the introduction of the Hyatt Centric brand to Puerto Rico with the opening of Hyatt Centric San Juan Isla Verde in 2025. This new hotel, located in the bustling Isla Verde neighborhood, will be situated one block from the renowned Isla Verde Beach.

$25 Million Enhancement Project

The former Verdanza Hotel is undergoing a significant $25 million renovation to transform all guestrooms, suites, and public spaces. The redesign will draw inspiration from Puerto Rico’s enchanted landscape, blending elements of the island’s captivating land and sea.

Prime Location and Amenities

Central Isla Verde Location

Hyatt Centric San Juan Isla Verde will offer 223 guestrooms, providing guests with easy access to Isla Verde Beach, local restaurants, shopping, historical landmarks, and nightlife. The hotel aims to immerse guests in the local culture and attractions, making it an ideal base for exploration.

Modern Facilities and Social Spaces

The hotel will feature a communal space with a signature restaurant and bar, an open-air beer garden, and a coffee shop. Additional amenities include a modern fitness center, over 16,000 sq. ft. of meeting space, a resort-style pool deck, and a locally inspired restaurant and pool bar.

Collaboration and Local Partnerships

Vivo Beach Club Partnership

Guests will enjoy complimentary access to Vivo Beach Club’s facilities, which include a free-form pool, multiple dining options, an outdoor concert stage, and the Ocean Lab Brewing Co. micro-brewery.

Statements from Key Stakeholders

Camilo Bolaños, Hyatt’s senior vice president of development, expressed excitement about the collaboration with Interlink and Vivo Beach Club, emphasizing the hotel’s prime location and its potential to enhance guests’ experiences. Federico J. Sánchez Ortiz, President and CEO of Interlink, highlighted the pride in bringing the Hyatt Centric brand to Isla Verde.

Impact on Puerto Rico's Tourism

Boost to Local Economy

Governor Pedro R. Pierluisi welcomed the new hotel, noting its significance in Puerto Rico's thriving tourism sector. The new Hyatt Centric hotel is expected to attract more visitors and contribute to the island’s economic development.

Support from Puerto Rico Tourism Company

Carlos Mercado, Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company, emphasized the importance of the new hotel in enhancing the hospitality offerings in Isla Verde, benefiting both business and leisure travelers.

Management and Expansion

Managed by Highgate Hotels

Hyatt Centric San Juan Isla Verde will be managed by Highgate Hotels, which has a diverse portfolio across North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Europe. This hotel marks the sixth Hyatt property in Puerto Rico, joining other notable locations such as Hyatt Place San Juan and Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico.

With this new addition, Hyatt continues to expand its presence in Puerto Rico, offering innovative and luxurious accommodations that reflect the island's unique culture and vibrant lifestyle.