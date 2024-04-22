Finavia Introduces MyFlight Service for Enhanced Passenger Experience at Helsinki Airport

Finavia, the operator of Helsinki Airport, has rolled out a new service called MyFlight, aimed at making air travel smoother and more enjoyable for passengers. This complimentary service delivers personalized information directly to passengers, helping them navigate the airport with ease and enjoy its many amenities.

Anna Tuomi, Finavia’s Head of Marketing, highlighted the benefits of MyFlight, stating, “Helsinki Airport has a lot of new services, shops, and restaurants for different wishes and needs. The service provides personalized tips for enjoying your visit to the airport and ensures that your journey will be smooth and hassle-free.”

MyFlight assists travelers by sending them timely emails with a range of useful information, including a pre-flight checklist, an airport map, and updates on the airport's services en route to their departure gate. It also provides real-time notifications about boarding times and any changes to departure times or gate information.

“We want to offer passengers an unhurried experience at our airport," Tuomi added. "The MyFlight service makes it easier to plan your journey even before you arrive at the airport, and provides you with up-to-date information about your flight’s departure. This allows passengers to spend their time before arriving at the gate in the way they prefer.”

Finavia is committed to continually improving the MyFlight service based on passenger feedback and needs. The goal is to enhance the overall passenger experience by making each journey through Helsinki Airport as informed and enjoyable as possible.

The MyFlight service is a reflection of Finavia's dedication to leveraging technology to benefit its customers, ensuring that Helsinki Airport remains a top choice for international and domestic travelers seeking a seamless and personalized airport experience.