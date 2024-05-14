Everhome Suites Opens First Prototype Hotel in Nampa, Idaho

Everhome Suites Debuts First Prototype Hotel in NampaChoice Hotels Expands Midscale Extended Stay Brand

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) has announced the opening of its first Everhome Suites hotel reflecting the brand standard prototype in Nampa, Idaho. This marks the third opening for the midscale extended stay brand, with plans to open more than 10 additional hotels within the next year.

Meeting Market Demand

The Everhome Suites in Nampa embodies the "Closer to Home" design package, integrating local community elements into the hotel’s signature spaces. This new property is expected to meet the growing demand driven by commercial development and population growth in the Boise area.

Design and Local Touches

Standard design elements include locally inspired artwork, local food and beverage options in the HomeBase market with grab-and-go technology, and a distinctive mural at the main entrance created by local artist Jess Wagner. This mural highlights comforting design elements inspired by the region.

Partnership and DevelopmentCollaboration with Highside Companies

Everhome Nampa is the first of eight properties developed in partnership with Highside Companies. Justin Roberts, CEO of Highside Companies, expressed pride in the collaboration, noting the successful opening of the first Everhome property.

Developer-Friendly Design

Ron Burgett, Senior VP of Extended Stay Development at Choice Hotels, emphasized that the Everhome brand was designed by developers for developers. The favorable demand fundamentals have attracted significant interest from commercial real estate investors.

Location and AmenitiesStrategic Positioning

Located at 16183 Idaho Center Blvd., Everhome Suites Nampa is just 20 minutes from Boise, near Amazon's new fulfillment center and the Ford Idaho Center. The hotel aims to serve various sectors, including healthcare, leisure, and advanced manufacturing.

Comforts of Home

The four-story, 122-room hotel offers amenities such as:

Fully equipped kitchens

Spa-style bathrooms

Large closets and ample storage

Pet-friendly policies

Free WiFi

Multipurpose lobby

Outdoor areas with barbeque grills and firepits

Meeting space

24/7 Homebase Market

Fitness center and guest laundry facilities

Rewards and Support for FranchiseesChoice Privileges Program

Guests at Everhome Suites can earn points through the Choice Privileges program, redeemable at over 7,000 Choice-branded hotels worldwide. The Choice Privileges Mastercard allows members to earn points on everyday purchases.

Franchisee Support

Choice Hotels, with its franchise-first approach, provides extensive support to hotel owners, including cloud-based solutions like choiceEDGE and choiceADVANTAGE for managing room rates and inventory. Additionally, Choice University offers award-winning learning and development resources.

Choice Hotels remains committed to providing best-in-class resources to help franchisees maximize their return on investment, from pre-opening to grand opening and beyond