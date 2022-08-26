European Drought Observatory: worst drought in the last 500 years

"The severe drought affecting many regions of Europe since the beginning of the year has been further expanding and worsening as of early August," quotes the European Drought Observatory’s report, while highlighting that western Europe-Mediterranean areas will be hit by warmer and drier weather until at least November.

Mariya Gabriel, European commissioner for innovation, research, culture, education and youth, added:

"The combination of a severe drought and heat waves has created unprecedented stress on water levels in the entire EU. We are currently noticing a wildfires season sensibly above the average and an important impact on crops production. Climate change is undoubtedly more noticeable every year."

The drought directly influenced commercial shipping, coal and oil transports, travel, electricity and food production, as it seems to be the worst in the last 500 years.

According to recent data from the European Drought Observatory (EDO), 47 per cent of Europe is significantly affected by lack of soil moisture, with another 17 per cent of the countries on the continent expected to be hit by the same extreme conditions.

source: english.news.cn