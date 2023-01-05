China Airlines Increases Its Foothold in Vietnam

China Airlines, established in Taiwan, continues to prioritise the growth of the Southeast Asian market and worldwide aspirations by capitalising on the increasing demand for business and leisure travel, as well as transit services.

The "Pikachu Jet CI" will be the first China Airlines' A321neo passenger plane to fly between Taipei and Da Nang. China Airlines treated passengers on the maiden trip to a variety of special presents, including a limited edition 2023 China Airlines desktop calendar and luxurious amenity packages. Each tourist was also given a beautifully crafted wooden sculpture by the local ground crew. The first China Airlines aircraft was greeted with a water salute at Da Nang International Airport.

On the route between Taipei and Da Nang, China Airlines operates four weekly return flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Typically, each journey takes about three hours. China Airlines' A321neo plane has a total of 180 seats, 12 of which are reserved for the airline's premium Business Class service, while the other 168 are in Economy Class, where passengers may relax in first-rate luxury.

Da Nang, in the middle of Vietnam, is the country's fourth-largest metropolis. Its 20 kilometres of coastline have earned it the moniker "Hawaii of the East." Hoi An, Hue's Imperial Citadel (now a UNESCO World Heritage Site), and Ba Na Hill have all drawn visitors for decades; more recently, the Golden Bridge has become a major draw. As such, it is ideal for short-term visits from both domestic and foreign guests.

Using Vietnam's tourist potential and the transit market for post-pandemic business travel, China Airlines is expanding its market for mutual travel. China Airlines now operates two daily flights to Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, and the addition of service to Da Nang would allow the airline to cover all of Vietnam, from north to south. Frequent flights would not only assist those travelling between Taiwan and Vietnam, but will also help satisfy the demands of Taiwanese tourists and provide them greater freedom in planning their trips. Up to 30 flights per week are operated by China Airlines between Taiwan and North America, serving both the growing market of tourists and the needs of individuals who must travel for business or education.

New flights to Chiang Mai, Thailand, will begin on January 20, 2023, after the debut of service to Cebu, Philippines, in December 2022.

