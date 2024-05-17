Air France Unveils New Winter 2024-2025 Routes to Brazil, Maldives, and Sweden

Air France Announces New Winter Routes for 2024-2025

Expanding Network from Paris-Charles de Gaulle

Air France has unveiled the first additions to its 2024-2025 winter schedule, introducing new routes from its global hub at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport. The airline will offer five additional routes, including three new destinations: Salvador in Brazil, Malé in the Maldives, and Kiruna in Sweden. Additionally, Air France will extend its winter service to Denver, Colorado, and Phoenix, Arizona.

New Destinations

Salvador, Brazil

Starting October 28, 2024, Air France will operate three weekly flights to Salvador (Bahia State, Brazil) on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. These flights will be serviced by Airbus A350-900s equipped with 324 seats, including 34 in Business, 24 in Premium Economy, and 266 in Economy. Salvador, a UNESCO World Heritage site, will be Air France's fifth destination in Brazil, joining Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Fortaleza, and Bélem. By winter 2024, Air France will operate up to 30 flights weekly to and from Brazil, with easy connections to 40 domestic destinations through a partnership with Brazilian carrier GOL.

Malé, Maldives

From December 20, 2024, to January 5, 2025, Air France will offer up to two weekly flights to Malé (Maldives) on Fridays and Sundays. These flights, designed to cater to winter holiday travelers, will be operated on Airbus A350-900s with 292 seats.

Kiruna, Sweden

Beginning December 21, 2024, Air France will launch a weekly flight to Kiruna (Sweden) on Saturdays, using Airbus A319 aircraft. Kiruna, located 200 kilometers north of the Arctic Circle, will be Air France’s fifth destination in Lapland, joining Rovaniemi and Kittilä in Finland, and Tromsø and Narvik Lofoten in Norway. This route offers an excellent opportunity to explore the region's pristine nature and witness the Northern Lights.

Extended Services to the USA

Denver and Phoenix

In addition to the new routes, Air France will extend its service to Denver and Phoenix throughout the winter. Each city will have three weekly flights from Paris-Charles de Gaulle. Previously, service to Denver was only available during the summer, while the Phoenix route, inaugurated on May 23, 2024, will now continue through the winter.

Booking Information

Details of the flight schedules, days of operation, and fares are available on airfrance.com.

Enhancing Travel Options

These new routes and extended services reflect Air France's commitment to expanding its network and providing more travel options for its customers. Whether seeking cultural experiences in Salvador, a tropical getaway in the Maldives, or a winter adventure in Lapland, travelers will find exciting new destinations in Air France's winter 2024-2025 schedule.