easyJet Expands UK Operations with New Base at London Southend Airport

easyJet to Open New Base at London Southend Airport

Expansion Signals Continued Growth in the UK

easyJet has announced plans to open its 10th UK base at London Southend Airport next March. This move will create around 130 direct jobs and support many more indirect jobs, bolstering the airline's presence in the UK.

New Routes and Aircraft

Three Airbus A320neo aircraft will be based at London Southend, launching six new routes to popular leisure destinations for summer 2025. More routes are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. This expansion is part of easyJet's strategy to meet the strong consumer demand for its flights and holidays.

Record-Breaking Summer 2024

Summer 2024 is set to be the biggest ever for easyJet holidays, with the airline operating more UK flights than ever before. With 57 million seats and 70 new routes, easyJet is fueling its growth through increased consumer demand.

Strengthening the Network

A Strategic Investment

Investing in a new base at London Southend Airport, with three 186-seat A320neo aircraft, strengthens easyJet's network. This move positions easyJet as the carrier of choice for UK consumers, capturing the continued demand for travel.

Existing and New Routes

easyJet already serves international routes from London Southend to destinations like Amsterdam, Geneva, Faro, Palma de Mallorca, Malaga, and Paris Charles de Gaulle. The new routes will include Pisa, Gran Canaria, Dalaman, Antalya, Marrakech, and Enfidha in Tunisia. EasyJet holidays from London Southend will be available seven days a week, starting from May 1, 2025.

Comments from Leadership

Johan Lundgren, CEO of easyJet

“We are delighted to be announcing another three-aircraft base in the UK, at London Southend Airport. This will create hundreds of jobs and provide more choice for consumers with new routes and package holidays. Our continued growth and investment in the UK highlights the importance of the market where this year we will operate more flying than ever before with our customers choosing our flights and holidays because of our trusted brand, unrivalled network, and great value fares.”

John Upton, CEO of London Southend Airport

“We’re thrilled to welcome an easyJet base to London Southend, supporting and creating hundreds of jobs locally as well as convenient, new and returning connections to many popular leisure and city destinations. This move is indicative of the demand from people in the east of London, Essex, and the wider East Anglia region who now have greater opportunities to choose to travel through our well-connected, quick and easy airport. easyJet passengers will start their holiday sooner at London Southend as they relax and discover our award-winning terminal experience."

Enhanced Connectivity

Convenient Access

London Southend Airport offers a dedicated on-site rail station less than one hour from central London, only 43 minutes from Stratford with connections to the Elizabeth Line, and only 100 paces from the terminal door.

easyJet's UK Presence

Largest Leisure Airline in the UK

easyJet is the largest leisure airline in the UK, employing over 10,000 people across England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland. The UK is easyJet’s largest market, with the airline now operating 10 bases in the country, including London Gatwick, London Luton, Bristol, Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Belfast, and now London Southend.

A Legacy of Growth

Founded in the UK nearly 30 years ago, easyJet has flown over 800 million customers and is set to operate 100 million annual seats this year. The airline serves 21 UK airports, offering over 500 routes to more than 120 destinations across Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East.