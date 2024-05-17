SAS Expands Winter Routes to Scandinavian Destinations

SAS Expands Connectivity to Scandinavian Winter Destinations

New Direct Routes to Northern Adventures

In response to the growing demand from travelers seeking winter adventures in the North, SAS is expanding its services with five new direct routes. The new routes will connect travelers to Tromsø, Kiruna, Rovaniemi, and Scandinavian Mountain Airport Sälen-Trysil, allowing more people to enjoy the region’s ski resorts, dog sledding, and the opportunity to witness the northern lights.

Expanded Services to Scandinavian Mountain Airport

SAS already serves the Scandinavian Mountains Airport (SCR) from Copenhagen and Aalborg during the winter season. This winter, the airline will open two additional routes from Aarhus and London Heathrow, further increasing accessibility to this popular destination.

New Seasonal Routes

SAS is introducing three new seasonal routes:

Copenhagen to Rovaniemi (Finland)

Copenhagen to Kiruna (Sweden)

London to Tromsø (Norway)

Enhanced Frequencies on Existing Routes

To further enhance connectivity to Northern Scandinavia, SAS will increase frequencies to Tromsø, Longyearbyen/Svalbard, Luleå, and Åre-Östersund on existing routes from Copenhagen, Oslo, and Stockholm.

Meeting the Rising Demand

Erik Westman, Chief Revenue Officer at SAS, stated, “We see a significant rise in Europeans traveling to Northern Scandinavia during the winter season and we are very pleased to be able to increase our departures to this part of the world. Our winter program also includes improved connectivity between US and Asia and our Scandinavian as well as European destinations.”

Warm Destinations and Expanded US Routes

Additional Flights to Warm Destinations

For those seeking warmth during the winter, SAS is adding more flights to popular warm destinations such as Gran Canaria, Tenerife, and Agadir.

Increased Flights to Bangkok

Bangkok will have a minimum of four weekly flights from Copenhagen throughout the season, increasing to five weekly from late December and daily from late January to early March.

Expanded US Program

The US program will also expand, featuring:

Daily flights from Copenhagen to Los Angeles and Boston.

Double daily flights to New York (JFK and Newark), with improved schedules to facilitate connectivity at JFK.

The continuation of the new Copenhagen-Atlanta route with five weekly frequencies during the winter season.

Focus on European Ski Destinations

Popular Ski Destinations

As is customary each winter season, SAS will focus on European ski destinations, particularly during the winter holidays. This includes routes to Zürich, Genève, Salzburg, Innsbruck, Milan, and Munich.

Booking Information

To book your next trip, visit SAS Destinations.