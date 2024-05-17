SWISS Completes AeroSHARK Upgrade on Entire Boeing 777 Fleet

SWISS Boeing 777 Fleet Now Fully Equipped with CO2-Reducing 'Sharkskin' Film

Innovative AeroSHARK Technology Enhances Fuel Efficiency

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) has successfully equipped its entire fleet of Boeing 777-300ER long-haul aircraft with the cutting-edge AeroSHARK technology. Over the past 18 months, the airline has applied the AeroSHARK film to all 12 of its flagship long-haul aircraft, making SWISS the first airline in the world to have a fully-AeroSHARKed fleet.

How AeroSHARK Works

The AeroSHARK film, developed by Lufthansa Technik and coatings manufacturer BASF, is applied to the aircraft’s fuselage and engine nacelles. This transparent film features micrometer-deep 'riblets' that mimic the hydrodynamic properties of shark skin, aligning with the direction of airflow to reduce air resistance. This innovative technology reduces fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions by approximately one percent.

Significant Environmental Impact

Since the initial application of AeroSHARK on its Boeing 777 fleet in October 2022, SWISS has seen a significant reduction in fuel consumption and emissions. Even before the entire fleet was equipped, the AeroSHARK technology lowered the airline's kerosene consumption by over 2,200 tonnes last year, resulting in a reduction of around 7,100 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Leadership in Sustainable Aviation

Claus Bauer, SWISS’s Head of Technical Fleet Management, expressed pride in the airline's pioneering efforts: “We are very pleased with the results that we have achieved with AeroSHARK to date. We’re proud, too, to be the first airline in the world to have equipped an entire aircraft fleet with this innovative technology. Each aircraft takes about a week to have its AeroSHARK film applied, which requires high-precision workmanship from our personnel. I am delighted that our commitment to this technology is delivering such positive results, and is enabling us at SWISS to take a further substantial step in making our flight operations more sustainable.”

Future Expansion Plans

With the successful implementation of AeroSHARK on its Boeing 777 fleet, SWISS is now considering extending this technology to other aircraft types in its long-haul fleet. This potential expansion highlights the airline's ongoing commitment to sustainability and reducing its environmental footprint.