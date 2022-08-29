Waldorf Astoria opens third property in Kuwait

“We are very excited to be expanding our portfolio in Kuwait to include the iconic Waldorf Astoria, which brings an elevated luxury guest experience to the country. Waldorf Astoria Kuwait is Hilton’s third property in the country and brings a trusted brand to a community of discerning travellers who expect the highest levels of service”, commented Jochem-Jan Sleiffer, president, Middle East, Africa and Türkiye, Hilton.

Waldorf Astoria Kuwait features 200 rooms, exclusive dining options including famous-brand restaurants such as Roka, Ava and Peacock Alley, Oxio Pool and Lounge or Kubbar Poolside Restaurant, a business centre, private meeting rooms, as well as Waldorf Astoria’s Personal Concierge service available for all guests.

Later this year, the brand will also launch a generous and state-of-the-art equipped 1,260 sqm Waldorf Astoria Spa pampering its guests with a Private suite, an arrival lounge, personal bathroom, steam room hammam, spa bath and treatment areas.

Waldorf Astoria Kuwait is the ideal hospitality destination for both leisure and business travellers, while offering luxury accommodation and spacious spaces dedicated to corporate events. The new hotel is located near The Avenues and 15 minutes away from the Kuwait International airport.

The new property is owned by real estate developer Mabanee and is the third opened location in Kuwait, following the launch of Hilton Kuwait Resort and Hilton Garden Inn Kuwait.



source: businesstraveller.com