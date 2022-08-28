The world's first space hotel to be opened in 2027

The world’s first rotating outer space hotel will feature a unique architecture centred around an enormous 200 meters circular structure mimic artificial gravity. The hotel will be powered by solar energy and directly supplied from Earth.

"Fundamentally, Voyager is a spacecraft, but not like any that have come before it. We don't want the Voyager experience to be like being in an attack submarine. […] We're architecting for comfort, especially for first-time tourists with no astronaut training", explained Orbital CTO Dr. Tom Spilker during a former presentation.

The Voyager Station is set to accommodate up to 280 guests and 112 crew members. The resort will also include a restaurant, a gymnasium, a bar, an entertainment and leisure centre.

Entertainment will be an important aspect when checking in, with owners planning to invite top international artists for daily space concerts. According to Orbital Assembly Corporation representatives, Beyoncé will be the first artist to perform for the lucky hotel guests.

"You’re going to have the top chefs making really, really good food. And when you pay $5 million to go some-place, it’s not going to be burgers and fries. [...] We want to have Sting come up and play, and Beyoncé. There’ll be two shows every night. […] That’s part of the entertainment package", said Orbital CEO John Blincow.

SpaceX Starship will be in charge of the transportation of the guests, with details about the potential collaboration yet to be released.

As for the costs, it has been speculated that $5 million will cover a three-days stay aboard of the space hotel. Nevertheless, official fees are also yet to be announced.

"We do have confidence that because we're approaching this in a very modular fashion, our fabrication and assembly costs will be a lot lower than historical. So, depending on launch costs – and it could be on the low end – we're definitely looking in the tens of billions of dollars for the full construction of the station. And I'll just leave it there, because it's still a bit speculative at this point," declared Chief Scientist and CVO Dr. Jeff Greenblatt.

Nevertheless, the building of the space resort is expected to cost a lot more than humanity’s most expensive construction in history, the International Space Station, estimated around $150 billion.

The Voyager Space Station resort is set to open for bookings in 2027.



Source: thetravel.com, newatlas.com