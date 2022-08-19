The Grove’s Sequoia Spa underwent £1.6m refurbishments

Anna Darnell, resort director at The Grove, explained:

“The Sequoia Spa’s refurbishment is extremely exciting and ultimately enhances the experience for both spa members and guests of The Grove. “The new nature-inspired furnishings and décor are part of The Grove's ongoing goal to link its beautiful gardens to its interiors and to further contribute to the relaxing atmosphere of the spa. “This extensive refurbishment has already been extremely well received by both long-standing members, as well as first-time visitors, and we're excited to showcase the spa to those who have yet to see the developments."

The upgrading work has been executed by London-based interior design studio, Studio Jill. Both the design and the choice of colours and materials were inspired by nature and aim to suggest a peaceful, relaxing ambience to the resort’s customers, as well as give the spa a very fresh, nature-friendly new appearance.

The latest facilities feature two new lounges, two experience showers, a steam-room, a men’s sauna and a new wellness pool dedicated to ladies only. New nature-inspired furniture has also been added to the outdoor terrace, dinning space and courtyard.

As part of the £1.6m investment, the resort will offer its customers a new treatment plan provided by Sequoia Spa’s partners Espa and Natura Bisse, in sessions lasting at least 80 minutes each.

After the completion of the refurbishments dedicated to the spa resort, the Mansion - the heart of The Groove hotel – is also scheduled to undergo significant updates in the near future.

Source: spabusiness.com