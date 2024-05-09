Silversea Cruises Introduces Culinary Program S.A.L.T. to Alaska on Silver Nova

Silver Nova Brings New Culinary Adventures to Alaska with S.A.L.T. Program

Silversea Cruises has launched its newest ship, Silver Nova, into the pristine waters of Alaska, bringing with it an innovative culinary program designed to deepen guests' connection with local cultures. The S.A.L.T. program, which stands for Sea and Land Taste, makes its Alaskan debut with the ship's inaugural season running from May 9 until September 5, 2024.

Immersive Culinary Experiences

The S.A.L.T. program is a central feature of Silver Nova's offering, aimed at giving guests a profound understanding and appreciation of the local culinary scene. This program includes both onboard activities and shore excursions that introduce passengers to the rich flavors and culinary traditions of Alaska. The ship’s itineraries include ports such as Ketchikan, known as the salmon capital of the world, where guests can participate in a half-day experience that delves into the region's fishing and logging heritage.

Onboard Culinary Highlights

Onboard, the S.A.L.T. Kitchen serves up local dishes such as Alaskan Salmon Pie and Venison Ravioli, offering guests a taste of the region's best flavors right on the ship. The S.A.L.T. Lab hosts interactive classes like "Wild Salmon: An Alaskan Way of Life," where guests can learn various ways to prepare salmon. Evenings see the S.A.L.T. Lab transform into the S.A.L.T. Chef’s Table—an intimate dining experience that features local ingredients and reimagined Alaskan staples.

Menu Samples from the S.A.L.T. Chef’s Table:

Salmon smoked at the table with pilot bread and salmon roe.

with pilot bread and salmon roe. Dungeness crab salad , showcasing local seafood.

, showcasing local seafood. Birch-syrup braised duck with morel mushrooms, integrating native ingredients.

with morel mushrooms, integrating native ingredients. Alaskan-beer battered porcini mushrooms with samphire mayo.

with samphire mayo. Salt-roasted beets with pickled local berries and spruce-tip salt.

with pickled local berries and spruce-tip salt. Reindeer tartlet , a local delicacy.

, a local delicacy. Dark chocolate beetroot cake with sea buckthorn curd, a dessert that blends local flavors with innovative pastry techniques.

A New Era of Luxury at Sea

Silver Nova, alongside her sister ship Silver Ray, represents Silversea's commitment to sustainability and luxury. These Nova-class ships are noted for their energy efficiency, being 40% more energy efficient than required by international standards. Guests on board enjoy new levels of luxury with innovative design features that enhance the connection with the sea and destination.

Supporting Local Communities

Beyond providing exceptional experiences for guests, Royal Caribbean Group, parent company of Silversea, is committed to supporting the communities in the ports they visit. Initiatives include partnerships with local businesses to source fresh seafood and other products, thereby fostering economic vibrancy and providing guests with authentic local experiences.

Silver Nova's arrival in Alaska not only promises unique travel experiences for guests but also contributes positively to the local tourism landscape and cultural preservation. This initiative by Silversea underscores its leadership in delivering enriching, responsible, and luxurious travel experiences worldwide.