Qatar Tourism announces new attractions to launch in 2023

Qatar is a destination that welcomes visitors of all ages and wallet sizes, with its modern hotels, restaurants, athletic events, and other forms of entertainment. And next year is expected to be very appealing for travellers choosing this destination. Here are the main events and hospitality venues to welcome their guests the upcoming year.

Competitions in the Sporting World

In February, one of two ATP Tour tournaments will take place at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open. Furthermore, Doha Golf Club will host the 2023 Qatar Masters in March and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in the fall. The Formula 1® Qatar Grand Prix 2023 will take place at Qatar's Lusail International Circuit from October 5th to 8th. On November 17-19, 2023, Qatar will host the Grand Prix of Qatar, also known as the Qatar MotoGP. Doha will be the host of the Geneva International Motor Show 2023 in October, from the 5th to the 14th. It will provide car enthusiasts unique opportunities to enjoy their passion.

Exhibitions

The Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition 2023 will return early in the new year, bringing with it all the glitz, elegance, art, legacy, and one-of-a-kind workmanship that has made it a must-see event for those who appreciate such things. From October 2023 to March 2024, the city of Doha will play host to the World Horticultural Exposition, often known as Expo 2023, with the goal of "greening the desert" and improving the environment. The event is anticipated to draw three million people.

Restaurants

With its newly established restaurants, Al Maha Island has set a new standard in travel and hospitality industries:

Zuma - an acclaimed high-end Japanese dining business conceived by Rainer Becker.

Beef Bar - the aftermath of "Beef Boy" by Riccardo Giraudi, has arrived to the Lusail City Yacht Club from its original home in Monte Carlo. Beef Bar is a chain of restaurants with over 30 outlets in some of the world's most illustrious cities.

TATEL Doha – the Spanish fine dining and entertainment venue is the newest outpost of the dinning network, which has established itself in other global hotspots including Beverly Hills, Ibiza, and Madrid. The restaurant's menu will include dishes that expertly blend classic Spanish flavours with contemporary preparation techniques.

Carbone - a tribute to the Italian-American restaurants that flourished in the middle of the 20th century in New York City.

In addition, new restaurants may be found in the country's biggest shopping centre, Place Vendôme: Dave's Hot Chicken, CZN Burak, Burger & Lobster, and many more.

Cool beach clubs: the West Bay North Beach Project, the Beach in West Bay, The B12 Beach Club, Club de Playa Dohasands, Nammos, La Mar Beach, Doha Sushisamba, Club 974 Beach, Club de Playa del Mar, the Fuwairit Beach are just a few of the clubs to be opened next year.

Entertainment venues

Fun-seekers are invited to Lusail Winter Wonderland between now until April 30, 2023, to experience the nation's first outdoor ice skating arena and the country's highest Ferris wheel. The water park in Meryal will be the home of the Icon Tower, as well as 36 giant water-slides for both children and adults. Al Nehem, a 30-meter-tall hanging artwork depicting a whale shark, performs lights and music shows to bring attention to one of the world's greatest endangered creatures. The Yacht Club of Corinthia on The Pearl-Qatar will reflect the rich history and forward-thinking spirit of the island.

Accommodation facilities

Rixos Qetaifan Island North, a new resort in the works, will revolutionise the Qatari vacation experience. The hotel will have a Turkish hammam, elegant treatment rooms, a state-of-the-art sports club for guests who want to be active, and the Rixy Kids Club to keep all the youngsters occupied.

Doha's luxurious Rixos Gulf Hotel will be the country's first all-inclusive deluxe seaside resort. Under the auspices of Turkish hospitality, visitors may experience a wide variety of exotic cuisines, lively forms of recreation, and enjoyable pursuits.

The St. Regis, Pearl-Qatar, Marsa Arabia Island with 193 hotel suites, all of which offer breathtaking views of Pearl-Qatar Island and were inspired by Andalusian and Arabesque rich heritage. In addition to the luxurious suites, this hotel is home to some of the world's finest dining establishments.

LXR Hotels & Resorts, Katara Hills, Doha - each of the resort's 15 villas is a haven of romance and tranquilly, with its own private swimming pool and butler service.

Doha's West Bay Waldorf-Astoria Hotel - coming soon to the heart of the Diplomatic Area, the Waldorf Astoria Doha West Bay will be the pinnacle of opulence and hospitality. The stately 44-story tower, located amid the West Bay skyline's urban paradise, will have 283 Art Deco-inspired guest rooms and suites, in addition to 50 luxury flats.

The Waldorf Astoria Lusail with magnificent seafront and the hotel's unique signature brand of Arabian hospitality. There are 429 rooms in the hotel, each with a terrace with a view of either the city or the Arabian Gulf. The private sky villas have a patio with a sweeping view of the ocean and a whirlpool tub.

The Ned Doha is one of the world's most prestigious private members' clubs, which has a 30-meter outdoor swimming pool, a fitness centre, a spa, and six different restaurants.

Resort Hotel Chedi Katara, set in the picturesque Katara Cultural Village and surrounded by beautiful gardens. The resort has a sophisticated fusion of Mughal and Ottoman architectural elements. Hotel amenities include a beach club, an infinity pool, a regular pool, fire pit sitting and dining spaces, and 59 standard rooms and suites spread throughout 32 lodges and villas.

Fairmont Doha and Raffles Doha - two majestic towers, one for each hotel, confront one other and symbolise the scimitar swords that are part of Qatar's national emblem.

Hotel Le Royal Méridien Doha, City Center - situated in the centre of the city's Diplomatic district, is a charming depiction of elegance with its 353 rooms, suites, and apartments facing the Arabian Gulf. Its convenient location, cutting-edge conference facilities, and proximity to the city's top sights make it an excellent choice for anyone seeking a balanced work-life balance.

The Andaz Hotel in Doha, in the heart of West Bay, is a haven for sophisticated travellers in search of an elevated standard of living, regionally inspired décor, and cutting-edge art. The hotel will be home to 256 rooms, a luxury spa, a hammam, and a 24-hour gym club.

Doha's Rosewood Hotel, located at Rosewood Doha and Rosewood Residences Doha, will debut next year in two magnificent buildings inspired by Qatar's coral reefs.

Source: breakingtravelnews.com