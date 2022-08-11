PLAY offers free tickets to Iceland

Lucky travellers aiming to witness the natural phenomenon can now do it for free, as Icelandic low-cost carrier PLAY currently offers free tickets to Iceland as well as a sightseeing helicopter tour at the erupting Fagradalsfjall volcano.

The prize consists in two round-trip vouchers to Keflavík International Airport from any of PLAY’s destination airports, such as Boston (BOS), Baltimore (BWI), London Stansted (STN), Berlin Brandenberg (BER) or Barcelona (BCN).

PLAY is a growing low-cost airline from Iceland served by a fleet of six Airbus A320neos and Airbus A321neos planes, connecting “the land of fire and ice” with many global destinations.

In order to have the chance of winning the big prize, adventurers must sign up for receiving PLAY’s newsletter by August 23rd. The winner will be randomly selected on August 24.

The ongoing eruption of Fagradalsfjall volcano has lately increased flight, accommodation, and car hire booking rate across Iceland and at the same time promotes the country for the ‘natural paradise’ as well as the amazing adventure destination it truly is. As a result, the carrier’s marketing team has also mentioned the active volcano in order to increase customer demand.

Iceland is home to 32 impressive volcanos and one of the most active volcanic regions in the world. Fagradalsfjall volcano has again started to erupt last week, after an eight months break, while becoming a popular tourist attraction for adventure enthusiasts aiming to see the natural phenomenon with their own eyes.

Despite the usual chaos and air travel disruption brought in by such an event, Keflavík International Airport has remained operational and no flight cancellations or delays have been reported so far.

Source: simpleflying.com