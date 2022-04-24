Okada Manila to welcome international guests

Ivaylo S. Ivanov, SVP for Hotel Operations, declared with the occasion:

“We’re very excited to welcome everybody back to the Philippines and of course, to Okada Manila. It is with great pride that I say that one of the reasons why it’s more fun in the Philippines is because of Okada Manila and its exceptional amenities. “We’re very happy to warmly welcome once again our dear travellers, so they can experience Okada Manila’s uniquely Filipino-Japanese brand of hospitality, warmth, and safety.”

The hotel is also globally recognised for its health related protocols and has been awarded the Forbes Travel Guide and Sharecare’s VERIFIED seal, the DOT’s safety seal, and the World Travel and the Tourism Council’s (WTTC’s) Safe Travel’s Stamp.

“Okada Manila is also proud to be part of the Philippines’ great story as it helps reinvigorate the travel and tourism sectors. It’s great to see that things are picking up in the industry and everyone, Okada Manila included, is bouncing back stronger than ever. We are optimistic that many great things are yet to come”, added Byron Yip, President and COO.

The resort is considered to be “a jewel in Manila’s crown”, while featuring huge rooms, largest gaming floor in the world, Cove Manila luxurious indoor beach club, spacious events venues, spas, exquisite restaurants and many retail stores. Okada Manila is one of the main attractions in the Philippines for both domestic and foreign travellers.

Among most famous Okada Manilla facilities we also mention opulent rooms, suites and 1500sqm villas, eco-friendly and recyclable amenities, jet tubs, an innovative Projection Mapping entertainment installation, the world’s biggest coloured water pool called the Fountain, extensive gaming spaces, a grand ballroom for various leisure or business events, The Retreat Spa and The Sole Retreat world-class well-being facilities, award-winning dinners and high-end brands shopping centres.

Source: breakingtravelnews.com