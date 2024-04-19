New Research Highlights Trains as Greener, Quicker, and Cheaper than Planes for UK Travel

LNER (London North Eastern Railway) is embracing new findings from the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) that position train travel as a superior alternative to flying within the UK. According to the research, taking a train is significantly greener, quicker, and more economical than air travel, especially on popular routes like London to Edinburgh and London to Newcastle.

The research takes into account the comprehensive travel experience, noting that trains typically operate from city center to city center. This is a stark contrast to flights, where additional time and money are required to reach airports, which are usually located outside city centers. Moreover, while LNER includes the cost of luggage in the ticket price, flying often incurs extra charges for checked bags.

Key findings from the RDG report include:

Traveling from London to Edinburgh by train is 17 times more environmentally friendly than flying. The train journey is not only greener but also 20 minutes quicker and costs less than a third of what flying does when considering the total cost of travel, including transfers and luggage.

The train journey from London to Newcastle is shown to be 12 times better for the environment and over two hours quicker than flying, with costs also typically less than a third compared to flying, factoring in the full travel costs.

David Flesher, Commercial Director at LNER, emphasized the advantages of rail travel, stating, “Time and again people claim that it’s cheaper and quicker to fly between London and Edinburgh or London and Newcastle. However, when you properly compare the cost and the time, rail works out considerably quicker and cheaper.”

He continued, “It’s not just about speed and value for money. The value to the planet of taking the train is huge, with traveling by rail up to 17 times greener than flying domestically. This research is clear that whichever way you look at it, traveling by train is simply better. Better for your wallet, a better use of your time, and better for the environment.”

This new data reaffirms LNER's commitment to providing a sustainable and efficient mode of transportation for UK travelers, highlighting the significant benefits of choosing rail over air for intercity travel.