New Netflix Film 'Mother of the Bride' Highlights Phuket as a Top Film Production Destination

Mother of the Bride' Puts Phuket on the Map for Global Film Productions

Thailand's Phuket has taken center stage in the new Netflix film 'Mother of the Bride,' an American romantic comedy that capitalizes on the scenic beauty of Anantara Layan Phuket Resort and Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas. Directed by Mark Waters and starring notable actors like Brooke Shields, Miranda Cosgrove, and Benjamin Bratt, the film underscores Thailand's burgeoning appeal as a global hub for film production.

Thailand's Strategic Film Incentives

In an effort to attract more international filmmakers, the Thai government implemented significant incentives, including a personal income tax waiver for foreign talent and a cash rebate of up to 20% for foreign film productions. These initiatives have transformed Phuket into a sought-after location for shooting overseas films, contributing to the local economy and tourism sector.

Plot and Premiere Details

Set for a Netflix release on May 9th, just before international Mother’s Day, 'Mother of the Bride' follows Lana as her daughter Emma returns from abroad with news of her destination wedding in Thailand. The announcement sets off a series of comedic mishaps, particularly as Lana is about to marry her ex’s son. The film’s plot weaves through the picturesque landscapes of Phuket, presenting the island’s charm to a global audience.

Economic Impact and Local Support

The production of such films in Thailand not only boosts local tourism by tapping into the 'set-jetting' phenomenon but also supports the local economy by increasing visitor numbers and spending. William Heinecke, Founder and Chairman of Minor International, which operates the resorts featured in the film, expressed his support: "Thailand is skillfully tapping into the 'set-jetting' phenomenon, where tourists flock to locations featured in films and TV shows. Our goal is to showcase Thailand as a vibrant cinematic hub that enriches the local economy while offering tangible benefits to production teams in terms of cost and efficiency."

As Thailand continues to thrive as a cinematic destination, productions like 'Mother of the Bride' are pivotal in presenting the country as an attractive location for both filmmakers and tourists alike.