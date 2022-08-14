New Explora Journeys cruise ship to be launched

"We believe the luxury experience is all about having choices," commented Franck Garanger, the head of culinary for Explora Journeys.

As for now, Explora Journeys has announced the food-and-beverage line-up that will delight guests aboard of the 461-suite ship Explora I starting next spring.

Thibaut Briançon, Explora Journeys' senior lead for food-and-beverage services, declared:

"The luxury traveller is becoming more educated on the composition of spirits, understanding the source of the botanicals and, if they are organic, who is behind the production, and so on. "We have a story to tell behind each featured drink on board, including our Ocean State of Mind signature cocktail, which uses gin made from seaweed algae — and is also available with zero-alcohol content. [...]

"This will be a huge trend in the future and one that we have already incorporated."

Explora I will also be a ship of intense culinary experiences, as Garanger further explains:

"As part of the Chef's Kitchen experience, up to 12 guests will enjoy a variety of culinary and cooking experiences including shoreside visits to local markets, producers, and growers.

"What excites us most is the ability for our guests to meet suppliers and bring fresh produce back to the ship and learn how to create incredible dishes."

Explora I will begin its maiden journeys on May 2023, with sailing covering the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the UK, Iceland, Greenland, Canada, the U.S. East Coast, Caribbean, South America and Hawaii. During its vyages, the ship is set to visit 132 ports in 40 different countries.

Michael Ungerer, the CEO of Explora Journeys, commented:

“This is one more step forward in our development of a truly defining and highly desired, luxury lifestyle brand. It’s another step completed in our go-to-market approach. Having launched initially exclusively to Travel Advisors, we are now delighted to give our guests the option to book their journeys online, should they wish to do so. “Our ambition is to reflect the desire of today’s and tomorrow’s luxury traveller and their curiosity for remarkable exploration. We have created a collection of journeys that offer the perfect blend of celebrated destinations and lesser travelled ports, both seen from a new and original point of view to inspire and excite our curious, discerning guests and the next generation of luxury travellers.”

EXPLORA I is the first of four vessels scheduled to join Explora Journeys fleet in the near future.

“EXPLORA I and our subsequent three ships will allow guests to enjoy a more immersive, authentic experience and a slower pace of travel. They are designed to offer refined yet effortless luxury with the opportunity for exploration and transformation, offering our guests the chance to experience what we call an ‘Ocean State of Mind’ – a mindset that can be achieved when we escape to the ocean, relax, create memories and reconnect with what matters most in our lives”, Ungerer concluded.



Source: travelandleisure.com, explorajourneys.com