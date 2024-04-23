New Class 197 Trains Debut on Ebbw Vale Line Enhancing Commuter Experience

Commuters on the Ebbw Vale line are set to enjoy a significant upgrade in their daily travel with the launch of new Class 197 trains today, Monday 22 April. Assembled locally at the CAF train factory in Llanwern, Newport, these trains are part of a broader £800 million investment by Transport for Wales, aimed at transforming the regional rail network.

These modern trains, which replace aging models that have been in service for 30 to 40 years, began operating between Ebbw Vale and Cardiff Central, with additional services to Newport. This enhancement follows the introduction of new services on this line earlier this year, supported by a £70 million investment in infrastructure improvements including stations, track, and signaling upgrades.

Ken Skates, the Cabinet Secretary for North Wales and Transport, expressed enthusiasm about the new trains: “This is great news. These trains are modern and comfortable and provide a much-improved experience for passengers. This is another positive step for rail services in Wales.”

Marie Daly, Chief Customer and Culture Office at Transport for Wales, highlighted the benefits to local commuters: “I’m delighted that our Ebbw Vale customers will be benefiting from our brand-new trains. The trains are comfortable, and offer greater capacity for our customers.”

The Class 197 trains boast the latest in rail technology and comfort, with the ability to operate up to four carriages on the Ebbw Vale line. These trains are scheduled to begin service on the Pembroke Dock route later this year and on the Cambrian line in 2025.

As the transition continues, some older trains may still be seen in operation, but they will gradually be phased out. This rollout is part of Transport for Wales' commitment to enhancing commuter services and boosting the economy through more sustainable travel options.