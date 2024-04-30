Marriott Expands Luxury Footprint with Ritz-Carlton Reserve in NEOM’s Trojena

Marriott International, Inc. has reached a significant agreement with NEOM to establish its second Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Saudi Arabia, set to open in Trojena. This year-round mountain destination in the northwest region of Saudi Arabia will host the ultra-luxurious resort, promising a secluded retreat for guests.

Trojena, chosen for its unique climate and picturesque mountainous landscape, will serve as the perfect backdrop for the Ritz-Carlton Reserve, which is designed to provide an intimate and highly personalized experience. Chadi Hauch, Regional Vice President of Lodging Development for the Middle East at Marriott International, expressed enthusiasm about the new venture, noting, "This signing underscores our commitment to expanding our luxury brand portfolio in Saudi Arabia, a market where demand continues to grow robustly."

The resort plans to offer 60 lavish villas, ranging from one to four bedrooms, and will feature comprehensive amenities including a state-of-the-art spa, swimming pools, and multiple dining venues. Located in a remote part of Trojena, the property aims to offer guests expansive desert and mountain views, providing an exceptional escape from the ordinary.

Philip Gullett, Executive Director and Trojena Region Head, highlighted the unique aspects of Trojena, stating, "Our collaboration with Ritz-Carlton Reserve will create an unparalleled sanctuary that truly captures the magic of this rare destination and the broader allure of Saudi Arabia."

Chris Newman, Executive Director of NEOM Hotel Division, also commented on the collaboration, emphasizing the exclusive nature of the Ritz-Carlton Reserve brand. "This project, set in the distinctive Trojena mountains, aligns perfectly with our vision to bring only the most exceptional and exclusive brands to NEOM," he said.

Trojena is being developed as a hub for adventure sports, offering activities such as skiing, water sports, hiking, and mountain biking, making it a year-round destination. The area will also feature additional accommodations like apartments, chalets, and various entertainment, dining, and retail options, as well as a W Hotel and a JW Marriott Hotel.

The Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Trojena will join a rare collection of boutique properties that currently includes locations in Thailand, Indonesia, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. This development marks the seventh collaboration between Marriott International and NEOM, further strengthening their strategic partnership in the region.