Lumo Sets Industry Standard with UK’s First Plastic-Free Onboard Water Service

In a landmark initiative coinciding with Earth Day on April 22, 2024, Lumo, a trailblazer on the Edinburgh to London route, has announced its transition to a plastic-free service by eliminating plastic water bottles onboard. This initiative, a first among UK train operators, involves replacing plastic with fully recyclable water cartons, signaling a significant leap towards environmental sustainability.

Martijn Gilbert, Managing Director of Lumo, highlighted the company's dedication to eco-friendly practices: “Lumo is committed to pushing the boundaries of sustainability in rail travel. Our switch to recyclable water cartons not only reduces plastic waste but also complements our existing sustainable practices, such as a predominantly plant-based menu and paper-free operations.”

This sustainable shift was made possible through a collaboration with Everdurance and its founder, Callum Mather, a North East England entrepreneur focused on durable and eco-friendly solutions. Mather expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “It’s a significant step forward in our mission to help businesses reduce their environmental impact. Seeing our carton water solutions on Lumo’s services is a testament to what we can achieve together for a greener future.”

Lumo’s commitment to sustainability is further demonstrated by recent changes to its onboard menu, which includes replacing plastic bottles of wine and juice with sustainable packaging options. The introduction of Flawsome juices, which utilize ‘wonky’ fruits, reflects the company’s holistic approach to environmental responsibility.

The initiative aligns with Lumo’s broader environmental strategy, which includes membership in Transform Scotland, an alliance promoting sustainable transport. A recent report by Arup credited Lumo with saving 60.6 kilotons of CO2 in the past year, underscoring the significant environmental benefits of choosing rail travel over more polluting alternatives like flying.

As Lumo continues to innovate and lead by example, passengers traveling between London, Newcastle, and Edinburgh can now enjoy not only the scenic routes but also support sustainable travel practices. Lumo’s new water cartons are available onboard starting this week, marking another step towards a greener future in rail travel.