London Stadium Announces New Partnership with London Stansted Airport

London Stadium Partners with London Stansted Airport for Enhanced Access

New Multi-Year Partnership

London Stadium has announced a multi-year partnership with London Stansted Airport. This collaboration underscores the shared links between London Stadium, a premier sporting and entertainment venue in east London, and London Stansted Airport, a key gateway to Europe from the capital.

Improved Transport Links

Convenient Travel Options

A direct coach route now connects the London Stadium in Stratford to Stansted Airport in just 37 minutes, making travel easier for visitors. Additionally, the Stansted Express offers four trains per hour from Liverpool Street, enhancing accessibility for travelers across east London and beyond.

Growth and Expansion

Airport Capacity and Passenger Experience

London Stansted Airport serves over 28 million passengers annually and is poised for growth, with a major investment program aimed at increasing capacity and transforming the passenger experience. As the only London airport with permission to expand, Stansted is home to many low-cost airlines, offering London residents affordable travel options to a wide range of destinations.

Versatile Event Venue

London Stadium, located in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, hosts a variety of events, including Premier League football, Major League Baseball, UK Athletics, and concerts by globally renowned artists. The stadium, a legacy of the London 2012 Olympics, attracts over 20 million visitors annually and is a top destination in London.

Benefits of the Partnership

Enhanced Visitor Experience

The partnership aims to offer unparalleled convenience to travelers, sports enthusiasts, and music fans, establishing both venues as shared gateways to diverse events and experiences. This collaboration will enhance the travel and entertainment experience for visitors to the UK and Londoners alike.

Statements from Leaders

Graham Gilmore, CEO of London Stadium, expressed his excitement: “It is a great pleasure to announce this partnership and welcome London Stansted Airport, a nearby major international airport with excellent transport links to our home in Stratford. We have a shared vision to do more, do things differently, and do them better, while providing the best possible experiences for our visitors. It is an incredibly exciting time to add London Stansted Airport to our growing list of premium partners, with the Stadium summer events just around the corner.”

Gareth Powell, Managing Director of London Stansted Airport, added: “We’re delighted to announce our exciting new partnership with London Stadium, bringing together London’s fastest growing major airport with the iconic home of the London 2012 Olympics that now sits at the heart of the transformational regeneration of Stratford and the surrounding areas. This partnership will not only give London Stansted a global profile at major sporting and entertainment events, but it will also cement our commitment to continuing our work in the local area, helping provide jobs plus skill and training opportunities for people wishing to join us at the airport.”

Shared Vision and Community Impact

Local Area Development

The partnership will contribute to the ongoing regeneration of Stratford and the surrounding areas, supporting job creation and skill development. This collaboration between London Stadium and London Stansted Airport will foster growth and community engagement, benefiting both venues and their visitors.

By joining forces, London Stadium and London Stansted Airport aim to enhance the overall experience for their audiences, making travel and entertainment more accessible and enjoyable for everyone involved.