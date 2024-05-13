Hyatt Regency Harare The Meikles Opens as First Hyatt Hotel in Zimbabwe

Hyatt Regency Makes Its Debut in Zimbabwe with Hyatt Regency Harare The Meikles

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) proudly announces the opening of its first hotel in Zimbabwe, the Hyatt Regency Harare The Meikles. This significant event marks a new chapter in Zimbabwe's hospitality sector by introducing Hyatt’s renowned service and quality standards to the country.

Historic Elegance and Modern Luxury

Situated in downtown Harare, this iconic hotel, housed in a building established in 1915, seamlessly combines the charm of a bygone era with contemporary luxury. The hotel features 312 elegantly appointed rooms distributed between two wings, each offering spectacular views of Africa Unity Square.

A Gateway to Zimbabwe’s Rich Culture

Hyatt Regency Harare The Meikles serves as a perfect gateway for guests to explore the rich tapestry of Harare’s urban and natural landscapes. Located near key attractions such as the National Gallery and Harare Gardens, the hotel provides an ideal base for guests to discover the vibrant local culture and bustling markets of Zimbabwe's capital.

Comments from Leadership

Javier Aguila, Group President, EAME, Hyatt, expressed excitement about the launch, highlighting it as a milestone in expanding Hyatt's footprint in Africa. “This opening demonstrates our commitment to growing our global presence in new and thriving tourism markets like Zimbabwe,” he said.

Tinashe Munjoma, General Manager of the hotel, remarked on the significance of introducing Hyatt’s standards to the Zimbabwean market, aiming to attract global travelers to the region.

Exceptional Facilities and Services

Hyatt Regency Harare The Meikles is not just about luxury accommodations; it offers a comprehensive experience including:

A full-service spa providing massages, facials, and other relaxing treatments.

A state-of-the-art fitness center equipped with the latest TechnoGym equipment.

An outdoor pool deck offering serene city views.

Extensive meeting and event spaces totaling over 21,527 square feet, equipped with cutting-edge technology for all types of gatherings.

Dining Experiences

The hotel's culinary offerings are as diverse as they are delightful. The Kitchen, an all-day dining venue, overlooks the picturesque Africa Unity Square and offers a range of international and local cuisines. Guests can also enjoy exquisite fine dining, casual meals, and handcrafted cocktails across the hotel’s other dining outlets.

A Commitment to Wellness

In keeping with Hyatt’s dedication to guest wellness, the hotel features a luxurious spa and a modern fitness center, ensuring guests can relax and maintain their wellness routines during their stay.