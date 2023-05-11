Hospitality Show 2024 Will Take Place in San Antonio, Texas

The American Hotel & Lodging Association and Questex announced this week that The Hospitality Show (The Show) 2024 will take place at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, San Antonio, from Monday, October 28, 2024 through Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

The Show, a new industry event, was created in partnership by AHLA, the American Hotel and Lodging Association, and Questex Hotel Management. The announcement today builds on the success of the first Hospitality Show, which will be held in Las Vegas this June. Both organizations have agreed that they will jointly produce the event starting this year for ten consecutive years.

Attendees of The Show 2024 can expect programming and networking to drive return on investments for attendees, ranging from brand executives and owners to general managers and vendor. The event will feature a star-studded and content-packed main stage, breakout presentations and an exhibition hall with hundreds of vendors. It will start off with a themed reception.

The Show 2023 is taking place at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas (r) from June 27-29. The event will include dynamic speakers, top hospitality leaders and Marriott International President & CEO Anthony Capuano. Hyatt president & CEO Mark S. Hoplamazian. BWH Hotels president & CEO Larry Cuculic. Sonesta International Hotels Corporation's President / CEO John Murray. The keynote speakers will be Athletic Greens President and COO Kat Cole, and retired U.S. Navy Adm. William H. McRaven.

Both in Las Vegas and San Antonio, attendees of The Show will be able to experience a unique event that brings together the best minds in hospitality. This event will elevate hotel operations while driving profitability. The Show will bring together attendees from the entire hospitality industry, including hotel owners and senior executives of brands, operators, management firms, developers, investors and their teams.

"As a bold new event designed to highlight solutions for the entire hospitality ecosystem, we have created something truly unique and we are thrilled to build on the momentum sparked by our launch event as we continue to empower hoteliers to drive profitability," said Questex Group President, Hospitality, Travel and Wellness, Alexi Khajavi.

"The Show is the only hospitality event that's bringing together top CEOs, leading technology executives, and decisionmakers from across the industry spectrum," said AHLA President & CEO Chip Rogers. "We are thrilled with the growing list of top hotel leaders who are quickly lining up to attend and participate in hospitality's premier technology and operations event. We invite you to join us at The Show in 2023 and 2024 for a carefully curated, well-produced learning, networking, and deal-making experience you won't find anywhere else."



