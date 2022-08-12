We use cookies to ensure that we provide the best user experience on our website. By using TravelWires.com, you agree to our use of cookies.

Four Seasons to start private retreats renovations

By Alma Simon | 2022-08-12 14:39:18

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler is looking forward to nature-inspired upgrades to its private retreat properties.

The brand will begin Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler renovations this summer season, in order to boost guest experience. The ending date for the works is due in December 2022.

The renovations will focus on new nature-inspired designs set to create a natural, yet sophisticated space for customers aiming to relax while on holiday, but enjoy the same level of comfort at the same time.

Upgrades will revolve around nature’s white noises, so that guests feel empowered to relax more, sleep better and reduce stress while visiting the Private Residences. Renovations will be executed by CHIL Interior Design. The designers will combine natural materials such as wood, stone, natural fibre textiles, and leathers, in order to diminish the separations between outdoor and indoor spaces, while imprinting Swedish and American Arts and Crafts movement accents to the facilities.

New furnishings will also be added to the private retreats, while combining natural, neutral tones with modern highlights, discreet lighting, wooden floors and carefully selected decorative artwork.

Cutting-edge technology helping guests adjust lights, music volume and more will transform the spaces into modern yet natural sanctuaries dedicated to customers looking for relaxation and inner peace.

 

Source: hospitalitynet.org

