Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts to expand in Egypt

The plans are part of the company’s expansion strategy across Egypt. The three new additions include Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences New Cairo Capital at Madinaty and Four Seasons Hotel Luxor, as well as significant enhancements for Four Seasons Resort and Private Residences Sharm El Sheikh.

Bart Carnahan, President, Global Business Development and Portfolio Management, explained:



“Egypt is an important destination in Four Seasons history, as it marked our brand’s entry into the Middle East 22 years ago. Our continued expansion illustrates our ongoing commitment to the region, and all that it has to offer for luxury travellers and homeowners. “TMG has long been an integral development partner for our projects in Cairo at Nile Plaza, Alexandria at San Stefano and Sharm El Sheikh. We are thrilled to continue our exceptional work together, providing guests and residents in Egypt with unmatched luxury experiences through our collection of new hotel and residential offerings.”

Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences New Cairo Capital at Madinaty, set to open for business in 2025, will feature 346 rooms and suites, as well as 107 enormous villas and 80 luxury residences highlighted by an exclusive contemporary design and high-end amenities. The resort will also offer multiple gourmet restaurant and bar options, a state-of-the-art spa and fitness facility, generous indoor and outdoor event spaces. The hotel is designed by Pierre Yves-Rochon.

Four Seasons Hotel Luxor located on the Nile River, also scheduled for the grand opening in 2025, will include 200 guest rooms and suites with astonishing panoramas of the Nile River, the Valley of the Kings and the Valley of the Queens. The hotel will feature restaurant and bar outlets, a spa&fitness facility, pools, a luxury retail, as well as several programs dedicated to children and adolescents. The property was designed by WATG Architects.

Four Seasons Private Residences at Sharm El Sheikh is currently the subject of consistent enhancement work, including new accommodations, restaurants, recreational and business facilities. Besides the new residential offerings, the expansion project is set to feature twelve more restaurants, several new tennis courts, a golf course, fitness centres, a dive site, and many more.

With the latest additions, Four Seasons is currently the owner of over 300 Private Residences across Egypt.

Source: breakingtravelnews.com