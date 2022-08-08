We use cookies to ensure that we provide the best user experience on our website. By using TravelWires.com, you agree to our use of cookies.

Finnair inaugurates new route to Mumbai

News

news Mumbai new route Finnair Helsinki air travel traffic

By Jake Adams | 2022-08-08 12:25:51

The decision is part of the expanding of the post-pandemic winter services strategy; the first flight from Helsinki to Mumbai has already departed on August 6.

“Our three-weekly flights serve our customers not only in providing a connection to Finland but also to our network in the US and major European cities”, commented Finnair general manager for India, Sakari Romu.

The new route will be served by an A330 aircraft and will also increase to four times weekly starting November.

As the airline’s representatives stated, operations to Mumbai have been “specifically timed” in order for the passengers to have access to “easy connections” available for the segment. Flights are set to take off from Helsinki at 17:55 and land to Mumbai at 05:15, while the return route is scheduled to operate between 07:10 (departure from Mumbai) and 14:05 (arrival at Helsinki).

Finnair aims to resume operations, following disruptions caused by both the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine earlier this year. According to traffic figures recorded in June, the impact on the air traffic in the Asian area was considered to be "moderate", with increases forecasted for the near future as travel restrictions are set to gradually ease.

 

source: businesstravelnewseurope.com

