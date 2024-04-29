We use cookies to ensure that we provide the best user experience on our website. By using TravelWires.com, you agree to our use of cookies.

Experience Vilnius Pink Soup Fest 2024!

MICE - Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions

By Jake Adams | 2024-04-29 10:46:16

Join Vilnius for Pink Soup Fest 2024! Indulge in Lithuania's famed cold pink soup, šaltibarščiai, and enjoy culinary delights, workshops, and music.

Prepare for a vibrant celebration as Vilnius welcomes back Pink Soup Fest 2024 on June 1. This annual event, now in its second year, honors Lithuania's beloved cold pink soup, šaltibarščiai, offering a delightful array of treats and immersive experiences for visitors worldwide. Renowned as the best cold soup globally by Taste Atlas, this year's festival promises an unforgettable culinary adventure in the heart of Vilnius.

Taking place at Tymas Market, nestled next to the eclectic district and self-proclaimed Republic Užupis, Pink Soup Fest 2024 officially marks the beginning of summer in Vilnius. With a lineup of over 100 partners, including restaurants, cafes, pubs, and more, attendees can indulge in a wide variety of šaltibarščiai-inspired delicacies, beverages, and souvenirs.

Embracing the festival's pink theme, visitors can explore unique soup renditions, participate in a costume contest, and enjoy activities like sliding into a giant faux soup bowl down Bastion Hill for breathtaking views of Užupis. Beyond gastronomical delights, the festival offers creative workshops, live musical performances, and dedicated spaces for families and children.

As a testament to Vilnius' thriving culinary scene, guests can also explore the city's diverse range of restaurants, offering cuisines from traditional Lithuanian to Lebanese, Indian, French, and Japanese. Notable establishments like Džiaugsmas and Nineteen 18 showcase Vilnius' culinary excellence on the global stage.

The star of the festival, šaltibarščiai, epitomizes Lithuanian culinary tradition with its vibrant flavors and refreshing taste. Featuring beetroots, cucumbers, fresh dill, eggs, and buttermilk, this neon pink soup is a summer staple, offering a delightful introduction to Lithuania's unique culinary heritage.

One of the festival's participating restaurants, Lokys, preserves Lithuanian culinary traditions in its historical setting, serving modern twists on ancient recipes. Chef Rita Keršulytė-Ryčkova describes šaltibarščiai as a nostalgic taste of home and summer, making it an essential part of the festival experience.

Join Lokys and other esteemed restaurants in celebrating Lithuania's iconic cold soup at Pink Soup Fest 2024, where culinary delights and cultural festivities await. Don't miss the chance to savor this beloved summertime treat and immerse yourself in Vilnius' vibrant culinary scene.

More information about the Pink Soup Fest is available here.

