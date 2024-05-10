easyJet and Eurovision's Scooch Release Hit Single for Charity

easyJet Soars with Eurovision's Scooch in Chart-Topping Charity Single

In a vibrant union of music and aviation, easyJet, the Official Airline of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, has partnered with the iconic Eurovision band Scooch to release an original song, 'All Aboard the Orange Plane' (The Eurovision Song). The song has already captured the hearts of millions, becoming a viral sensation with over 14 million views on social media.

A Viral Sensation Takes Flight

The music video, which features an inflight theme reminiscent of Scooch’s 2007 Eurovision performance of 'Flying the Flag' in Helsinki, has struck a chord with fans worldwide. The track, crafted by Olivier award-winning comedian and songwriter Vikki Stone, showcases the talents of original band members Natalie Powers, Russ Spencer, Caroline Barnes, and David Ducasse.

Following overwhelming demand and significant airplay from Radio 2 DJ Scott Mills, easyJet has released the song across major streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, and Tidal. This release comes just in time for the Eurovision Grand Final in Malmö, positioning the track to rival chart-toppers like Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift, and Hozier.

Supporting UNICEF’s Educational Initiatives

In alignment with its commitment to community and corporate social responsibility, easyJet will donate all estimated song royalties to UNICEF as part of the 'Every Child Can Fly' campaign. This initiative supports UNICEF's goal to ensure quality education for all children by 2030. The funds raised will aid in providing learning opportunities to 114 million children and digital education to an additional 148.6 million globally.

Eurovision Enthusiasm and Fanfare

The Eurovision spirit was in full swing on a special easyJet flight from Gatwick to Copenhagen, filled with superfans adorned in sequins and enthusiasm. The flight featured Eurovision-themed festivities including a talent show hosted by Drag Race star Tia Kofi, adding an extra layer of excitement to the travel experience.

Michael Brown, Director of Cabin Services at easyJet, expressed his pride in the partnership, stating, "We couldn’t be prouder to be the Official Airline Partner for the Eurovision Song Contest and, like the show, play our part in bringing people, countries, and communities together. It’s been fantastic to celebrate this year’s competition with our customers and crew and to see this incredible response to our official Eurovision song. By releasing this new single today, not only will more people be able to enjoy celebrating with us, but every time they do they’ll be helping raise vital funds for UNICEF’s education programmes."

This collaboration between easyJet and Scooch not only celebrates Eurovision's festive spirit but also leverages the power of music for a meaningful cause, ensuring that every stream and download contributes to an impactful global initiative.