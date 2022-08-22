Boeing representatives expected to visit Canada

The business meetings are expected to be attended by mayors, aviation industry officials as well as suppliers, in three days of discussions about potential strategic investment by the giant Boeing Aircraft group.

“We’re definitely very excited to get any time with the executive leadership at Boeing. It is a relationship that has been in development for a few years”, declared the CEO of London International Airport in Canada, Scott McFadzean.

The expected investment by the aircraft manufacturer can also be the beginning of a successful collaboration with local parts suppliers. In addition, the city of London in Canada could become an important cargo aviation hub.

“Any of those big major original equipment manufacturers, they have large supply chain networks and if you can get business from them, with them will come a whole supply chain base. […] I think there is going to be tremendous opportunity to grow the cargo business in the coming years,” added McFadzeen.

Moreover, during the collaboration, the Fanshawe College and the Western University aviation schools, as well as biofuel industry in Sarnia will be granted special attention. The meetings will also focus on finding new ways to promote green aviation, a common goal for both Boeing and the authorities in Canada.

Source: london.ctvnews.ca