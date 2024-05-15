Tribute Portfolio Debuts in UAE with The First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle

Tribute Portfolio Debuts in UAE with The First Collection at Jumeirah Village CircleIntroduction to the New Hotel

Tribute Portfolio, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s collection of independent hotels, has launched its first hotel in the Middle East with The First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle in Dubai. This hotel offers an ideal urban escape within the emerging Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) neighborhood, blending city life with beach tranquility.

Unique Location and Community

The First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle captures the essence of contemporary Dubai, providing easy access to key landmarks and attractions, including world-class sports venues and golf courses such as The Els Club and Jumeirah Golf Estates. The JVC district is designed to foster a sense of community, offering amenities like parks, schools, and recreational facilities.

Sandra Schulze-Potgieter, Vice President, Premium & Select Brands, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International, commented: “Launching the first Tribute Portfolio Hotel in the Middle East in this dynamic destination is a landmark moment for this growing brand. The First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle hotel exemplifies the Tribute Portfolio brand focus on exceptional design and sincere service, offering guests unparalleled experiences that resonate with the vibrant spirit of Dubai.”

Rob Burns, CEO of The First Group, added: “We are thrilled to introduce The First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle as part of Marriott Bonvoy’s Tribute Portfolio. Joining the Tribute Portfolio enables us to leverage Marriott’s powerful network and renowned loyalty program, enhancing our visibility and accessibility to international travelers seeking an authentic and memorable stay in Dubai.”

Hotel Features and AmenitiesDesign and Accommodation

The hotel features vibrant and contemporary interiors inspired by nature’s beauty. It offers 491 bespoke guestrooms and 26 boutique suites, such as the TFC Horizon Suite with a private plunge pool and terrace overlooking the cityscape.

Beach Club and Wellness

Guests can access the Mediterranean-inspired Soluna Beach Club on Palm Jumeirah, complete with sun loungers, cabanas, swimming pools, and private beach access. The Rayya Wellness Spa offers a range of rejuvenating treatments, including facial therapies tailored to individual needs.

Dining ExperiencesDiverse Culinary Offerings

The First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle provides various dining experiences:

Santè Ria: Authentic South American cuisine with live entertainment and panoramic views from the 29th and 30th floors.

International buffet, live BBQ, and pizza stations. Pool Bar: Live sports on one of the UAE's largest screens, refreshing beverages, and year-round live entertainment.

International buffet, live BBQ, and pizza stations. Pool Bar: Live sports on one of the UAE's largest screens, refreshing beverages, and year-round live entertainment.

Locally sourced, handcrafted offerings, including the hotel's signature coffee blend.

Additional Amenities

The hotel includes an outdoor swimming pool, a fully equipped fitness center, a business center, and complimentary local shuttles to the Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Mall.

Marriott Bonvoy Participation

The First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle participates in Marriott Bonvoy, allowing members to earn and redeem points for stays and experiences. The Marriott Bonvoy app offers a personalized and contactless experience for members.