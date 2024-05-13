Radisson Hotel Group Enhances Meeting Solutions with Advanced Technology

Radisson Advances Meeting & Event Solutions Through TechnologyIntroduction to New Tech at IMEX Frankfurt

At the recent IMEX in Frankfurt, Germany, Radisson Hotel Group showcased significant technological advancements designed to enhance their meetings and events (M&E) offerings. By integrating new tools and extending existing partnerships, Radisson is further establishing itself as a leader in digital innovation within the hospitality industry.

Strategic Expansion with MeetingPackage

Building on a long-standing collaboration with MeetingPackage, a leading European venue management software provider, Radisson has successfully integrated this technology with EMMA, their unified platform. This integration facilitates a seamless connection to third-party vendors, broadening the accessibility of Radisson's venues through external MICE platforms.

Extending Digital Reach Across EMEARollout in the UK and Beyond

Starting this month, Radisson is deploying this new technology across select UK hotels, with plans to expand across their EMEA portfolio, targeting key MICE markets in Sweden, Norway, and the Netherlands. Angela Graun, VP of Sales Operations & Meeting & Events at Radisson, highlighted the aim to enhance the group's distribution strategy, making Radisson "the hotel chain easiest to do business with."

Collaborative Innovations in Event PlanningEnhanced Global Integration with MeetingPackage

Joonas Ahola, CEO and Founder of MeetingPackage, expressed excitement about the integration's ability to streamline processes for event planners and venue managers. The integration provides a robust distribution network, simplifying the booking and management of meeting spaces and group accommodations.

AI and Immersive Technologies

Further innovations were revealed at IMEX, including a partnership with HeadBox to implement 3D Studio, an AI-powered tool that creates immersive guided tours, saving planners time and allowing for personalized experiences. Earlier initiatives, such as Radisson Meetings Unbound and the Radisson Meetings Dream Machine, have also pushed the boundaries of traditional event planning, integrating AI to inspire creativity and enhance event conceptualization.

Ongoing Digital TransformationImpact of Immersive Experiences

Radisson's digital innovations, particularly immersive virtual tours available across 123+ hotels, have significantly increased qualified inquiries and booking conversions. These immersive experiences, along with the Book It Easy tool, allow event organizers to virtually showcase potential setups directly to clients, enhancing the decision-making process.

Future Developments

As 2023 progresses, Radisson Hotel Group plans to continue its rapid deployment of digital tools, including new booking management systems and advanced payment options, further solidifying its status as a leading provider in the international M&E market.

Radisson's commitment to digital enhancement and customer satisfaction remains strong as they embrace new technologies to streamline operations and improve service delivery across their global portfolio.

This approach ensures that Radisson Hotel Group remains at the forefront of the hospitality industry, driving innovation and improving the overall experience for meeting and event planners worldwide.