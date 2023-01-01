Philippines Closes Airspace for International Flights

Due to an unreliable communication link with the Manila air traffic control, several flights were placed in a holding or diverted to another airport.

The issue has caused flights to be halted across the country until it is addressed.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of the country, they are working on a solution but stressed that passenger safety is paramount.

According to local reports, "Safety of passengers is our priority and it is better that aircrafts be secured on the ground to avoid any aerial accident." It stated in an advisory sent out to media.

Manila International Airport Authority is responsible for operations at Ninoy Aquino International Airport terminals. It said that its emergency response and crisis management teams are also working on ground issues.

The MIAA stated that the CAAP was now inputting emergency protocols in place to address the situation. This will allow flight operations to resume as quickly as possible.

Flight tracking service FlightRadar24 tweeted Sunday afternoon a map showing the airspace and writing: "There are currently not any airborne commercial flights to the Philippines."

Airline Geeks, an aviation industry news service, reported that 270 flights were cancelled at Ninoy Aquino International Airport. One Qantas flight to Sydney, Australia, was also cancelled.

Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines have also issued statements regarding the matter.

Philippine Airlines stated that "This is a temporary circumstance, and we will make all the necessary steps to restore normal schedules. We will also bring diverted flights back at their original destinations as soon as possible."

We recommend that you check the status of your flight before departing for Manila.

Cebu Pacific said that all flights were temporarily suspended. The CEB is in coordination with the relevant authorities to determine when the situation will improve. As we deal with the situation, please expect disruptions to your flights.

