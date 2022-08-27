New resort brand by Meliá Hotels and Falcon’s Beyond

“We’ve built more than a decade-long business relationship with Meliá, beginning with our successful entertainment hospitality property in Mallorca, Spain. We are delighted now to be bringing a further enhanced version of that model to Punta Cana by year-end. “With Falcon’s 22-year history creating story-driven entertainment and hospitality experiences for some of the world’s largest brands, we are leveraging all of our unique expertise and capabilities for Falcon’s Resorts by Meliá to deliver an unprecedented vacation experience that goes beyond expectations,” commented Falcon’s Beyond CEO Cecil Magpuri.

The first Falcon’s Resort by Meliá property - All Suites Punta Cana featuring 622 rooms– will open in the Dominican Republic and will be the result of a planned merge between Paradisus Grand Cana and The Reserve at Paradisus Palma Real.

“Our partnership with Falcon’s is a tremendous opportunity to offer a distinctly different vacation experience from our competitors by incorporating immersive and interactive entertainment elements and technologies in the resort experience in ways it has never been done before. “We are thrilled to debut our first Falcon’s Resort by Meliá in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, an exceptional location where we’ve been operating for over 30 years and have a robust network of resorts and loyal guest base”, declared the vice chairman and CEO of Meliá, Gabriel Escarrer.

The merge is expected to end by 2023. The all-inclusive All Suites Punta Cana resulting resort will feature bars, restaurants, pools, a camp for children, swim-up suites, a water park, and will be a part of an $350 million entertainment centre investment including Katmandu Park Punta Cana and Falcon’s Central Punta Cana, currently under development.

Meliá Hotels International and Falcon’s Beyond are set to develop and open multiple Falcon’s Beyond Destination locations worldwide, including resorts in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Playa Del Carmen and Puerto Vallarta, in Mexico.

Moreover, Falcon’s Beyond has recently announced that it will become a Nasdaq publicly listed company following a merger agreement with FAST Acquisition Corp. II, under the name of “Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc.” and with the ticker symbol “FBYD.”



source: hotelmanagemet.net