MSC World America – this is how MSC Cruises will name its next ship

With the occasion, Ruben Rodriguez, the president of MSC Cruises USA, stated:

"MSC World America is a testament to our ambitious growth plans in the U.S. and the Caribbean and further solidifies MSC Cruises as a major player in the North American market with another of our largest, most glamorous ships coming to the region.”

World America is set to provide a "futuristic cruise experience", while its one of a kind design, dining options and onboard entertainment moments will target North American customers.

The 22-deck MSC World America cruise ship will be able to accommodate 5.200 passengers as well as welcome guests with an impressive 420.000 square feet of public area dedicated to various events.

The steel-cutting ceremony for the company's second World-class ship was organized at the Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard in France, also the place of birth for MSC's first World-class ship vessel, the World Europa - delivered to its owner during the same ceremony.

World Europa's naming ceremony will take place on November 13, in Doha, Qatar. Following the long anticipated moment, the first World-class ship vessel will serve seven-night itineraries featuring Doha, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sir Bani Yas Island as well as Dammam in Saudi Arabia and is scheduled to debut on December 20, 2022.

Source: travelweekly.com